Newly merged districts' youth trained on mining

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :The Frontier Corps North (Kyber Pakhtunkhwa) sponsored two short-term courses at the Construction Technology Training Institute (CTTI) in Islamabad for the youth of newly merged districts of Bajaur, Mohmand and Khyber in collaboration with Frontier Works Organization (FWO) where trained on mining techniques.

The security forces provided free of cost training and accommodation facilities to the students during the course, sources told APP.

As many as 50 students from all the three districts participated in the courses which started from April 1 and successfully completed the three-month courses.

On successful completion of the training, a certificate awarding ceremony was held at CTTI Islamabad. In the ceremony, Inspector General Frontier Corps North and Director General FWO distributed certificates among the students.

Based on the success of the courses, three additional training programs have been initiated on June 15, 2023 at CTTI organized by Frontier Corps North. A total of 150 students from Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber and Chitral were selected to participate in these courses.