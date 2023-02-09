UrduPoint.com

Newly Merged Tribal Districts' Problems Should Be Addressed On Priority Basis: Sajid Turi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Newly merged tribal districts' problems should be addressed on priority basis: Sajid Turi

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi said that it is the need of the hour to end the deprivations of the erstwhile Federally Administrated Tribal Area (FATA) and address all necessary issues on a priority basis.

He said that tribal people had suffered the most due to the menace of terrorism and the promises made to the tribal people at the time of the merger have not been fulfilled, said a press release issued here.

A tribal delegation consisting of more than 150 elders from all the newly merged districts under the leadership of Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi met with Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf.

The problems faced by the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the promises made at the time of merger were discussed in the meeting.

"The tribal people are losing rather than benefiting from the merger of FATA. The aim of FATA integration should have been the reforms, reconstruction and development in war-torn areas. After the merger of FATA, funds from tribal areas were used in other districts of the province", tribal elders said.

The census was conducted when tribal people were displaced from their areas due to terrorism.

National Assembly seats in tribal areas have decreased due to the wrong census. Census should be conducted again in the tribal areas. At the time of merger, the opinions of the tribal people were not taken into consideration. Funds earmarked for FATA and quotas in colleges and universities should be restored for ten years", tribal leaders further added.

Pakistan's Peoples Party is aware of the unprecedented sacrifices and problems faced by the tribal people and had always solved the problems of its tribal brothers and sisters, Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf said.

Sajid Hussain Turi said that construction and development works should be done rapidly in the tribal areas so that they can be included in the national agenda. Pakistan People's Party will always play its constitutional role for the welfare of the people of tribal areas, he assured.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan National Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA All From

Recent Stories

"Not responsible for election date," Punjab Govern ..

"Not responsible for election date," Punjab Governor tells LHC

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan reiterates resolve to promote regional de ..

Pakistan reiterates resolve to promote regional development through enhanced con ..

47 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy's Exercise AMAN-23 to start in Karac ..

Pakistan Navy's Exercise AMAN-23 to start in Karachi tomorrow

3 hours ago
 UAE supports second phase of water supply projects ..

UAE supports second phase of water supply projects in Sinjar, Iraq

3 hours ago
 Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to ..

Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to 15,000

3 hours ago
 RAK Fine Arts Festival showcases array of nature-t ..

RAK Fine Arts Festival showcases array of nature-themed local and international ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.