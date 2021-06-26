UrduPoint.com
Newly Passed Out 400 Constables Posted At Different Police Stations

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Over 400 newly passed out constables have been posted at different police stations of Rawalpindi district, said a police spokesman on Saturday.

He informed that as per the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas, SDPOs and SHOs welcomed the newly posted constables and had lunch with them. They were also briefed about law and order duties, he said.

The SDPOs and SHOs, while talking to the newly posted constables at the police stations, said the trained constables could play an important role in serving the citizens.

Earlier, the CPO while addressing the constables in police line headquarters said, "You have been given new responsibilities which should be fulfilled in the best possible way.

" The police are striving to change 'Thana culture' and young constables are the future of this force, CPO said adding, senior officers should further impart training to them to increase their capacity so that they could serve the citizens with more dedication and commitment.

Newly trained constables are hope for the police department, the CPO said and expressed the optimism that their conduct would be exemplary.

The constables should also be provided residential facilities at the police stations, CPO directed the authorities.

