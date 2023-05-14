Newly posted CCPO Peshawar Syed Ashfaq takes charge

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :A smart armed Police contingent presented a guard of honour to newly posted Capital City Police Officer Peshawar Syed Ashfaq Anwar when he stepped in Police Lines.

Soon after, the guard of honor CCPO laid flowers on the memorial of Police Martyrs at Police Lines Peshawar. He offered a special prayer for martyrs, paid homage to the sacrifices of Police martyrs.

The sacrifices of Police officers and Jawans will be written in golden letters in history, CCPO Syed Ashfaq Anwar added.

Police officers and officials have shed their blood for the sake of the nation in the past and will not hesitate to make any kind of sacrifice in the future as well, said CCPO Syed Ashfaq Anwar while addressing the Jawans present over there.

Rule of law and merit will be given priority in all situations, he added. The law is equal for all and no one will be allowed to transgress it, CCPO Syed Ashfaq Anwar said.