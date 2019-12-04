Newly posted Corps Commander calls on Khyber Pakthunkhwa Governor Shah Farman

The newly posted Corps Commander Peshawar, Lt General Noman Mahmood (HM) called on Khyber Pakthunkhwa Governor Shah Farman here at Governor House on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :The newly posted Corps Commander Peshawar, Lt General Noman Mahmood (HM) called on Khyber Pakthunkhwa Governor Shah Farman here at Governor House on Wednesday.

During the meeting, overall law and order situation in Khyber Pakthunkhwa especially in tribal districts came under discussion.

The Governor congratulated the newly posted Corps Commander and expressed best wishes.

The Governor lauded the role of security forces in establishment of peace and strengthening of the country.