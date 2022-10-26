UrduPoint.com

Newly Posted DG KPRA Chairs Introductory Meeting With Officers

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Newly posted DG KPRA chairs introductory meeting with officers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The newly posted Director General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) Fazal Khaliq on Wednesday chaired an introductory meeting with the officers of the Authority.

He replaced former DG Shahbaz Tahir Nadeem as new Director General of KPRA and on first day he received a detailedpresentation about the structure, human resource and working of KPRA alongwith the revenue and non revenue achievements of KPRA.

Collector Sales Tax on Services Jehan Bahadar gave the presentation with the assistance of Director Admin and Human Resources Afaq Wazir.

The Director General called for detailed presentation from each directorate and collectorate on their working and achievements.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa From

Recent Stories

Proposal to establish handicrafts council for sect ..

Proposal to establish handicrafts council for sector uplift

12 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Rain disrupts clash between En ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Rain disrupts clash between England, Ireland

22 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 21 Afghanistan Vs. New Ze ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 21 Afghanistan Vs. New Zealand

47 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz, Saudi Crown Prince vow to enhance Pak- ..

PM Shehbaz, Saudi Crown Prince vow to enhance Pak-Saudi ties to new heights

1 hour ago
 Interior Ministry forms three-member team to probe ..

Interior Ministry forms three-member team to probe Arshad Sharif's killing

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.