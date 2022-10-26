Newly posted DG KPRA chairs introductory meeting with officers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The newly posted Director General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) Fazal Khaliq on Wednesday chaired an introductory meeting with the officers of the Authority.

He replaced former DG Shahbaz Tahir Nadeem as new Director General of KPRA and on first day he received a detailedpresentation about the structure, human resource and working of KPRA alongwith the revenue and non revenue achievements of KPRA.

Collector Sales Tax on Services Jehan Bahadar gave the presentation with the assistance of Director Admin and Human Resources Afaq Wazir.

The Director General called for detailed presentation from each directorate and collectorate on their working and achievements.