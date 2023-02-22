Newly posted Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry assumes charge

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Newly posted Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry assumed the charge of his office, here on Wednesday.

Earlier, he has worked as secretary Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering, South Punjab.

When he reached the FDA complex, Additional Director General Abid Hussain Bhatti and Chief Engineer Mehar Ayub, along with other officers and staff, warmly welcomed him.

Meanwhile, office-bearers of the Inqilabi workers union called on the DG and presented him with a bouquet.