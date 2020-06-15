Newly posted DPO takes charge in Karak

(@FahadShabbir)

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The newly posted as District Police Officer Karak took over the charge and soon after arrival a guard of honor was presented by a well-armed contingent of police Jawans.

Strict action will be taken against criminal elements and drug dealers without any discrimination and now concessions will be made to them, DPO Irfanullah Khan told media men.

"I have started my work from today and hopefully things would go on a better way and would try my best to serve the people of Karak with all dedication and commitment," he added.

He also thanked the Police jawans for honoring him and presenting him guard of honor.