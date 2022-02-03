Newly posted DPO Tank takes charge of his office

(@FahadShabbir)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) ::Newly posted District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Waqar Ahmed Thursday took the charge of his office in District Tank. On his arrival, the DPO was warmly received by DSP Tank Inam Khan Gandapur and DSP Rural Hussain Ghulam Bangash along with other officers of Tank Police.

On this occasion, a well-armed and smart contingent of Tank Police presented him with a salute. The DPO also inspected the Police contingent and appreciated the Tank Police jawans for their bravery and showing commitment to safeguard the people and their property with a professional approach.

He also awarded a cash prize to CDI Gul Zaman for his professional approach.

After that he took charge of his post and said that eradication of all kinds of crime and establishment of law and order in Tank district and sub-division Jandola would be ensured in any case. He said that no stone would be left unturned in providing justice to the people and all available resources would be utilized for the welfare of the Police Force in District Tank.