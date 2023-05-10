Newly posted DSP Headquarters takes charge

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Newly-appointed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Headquarters Sharifullah Khan assumed charge of his office on Wednesday.

On arrival at Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines, the DSP was received by senior police personnel.

He held a meeting with senior police officers including Line Officer Muhammad Abid, CDI Gul Sher Khan, Moharar police line Alamgir Khan besides other senior staff of the district police force.

The DPO also laid a wreath on the memorial of police Shuhada at District PoliceLines and offered Fateh for the departed souls.

Later, he was taken to various sections of the PoliceLines where he carried out inspections and was briefed about relevant matters. He also interacted with staff on duty in those sections.