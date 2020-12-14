UrduPoint.com
Newly Posted IG FC (North) Calls On KP Governor

Mon 14th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :The newly posted Inspector General (IG) of Frontier Corp (North) Major General Adil Yameen Monday paid courtesy call on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman here at Governor House.

He remained with the Governor for sometimes and discussed overall peace and security situation in the province including the merged districts.

On the occasion the Governor felicitated the IG Frontier Corps (North) on his appointment.

The Governor appreciated the professional role of FC (North) and said that services being rendered by security forces for maintaining peace in the area are highly laudable and the nation feels proud of their security forces.

