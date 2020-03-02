UrduPoint.com
Newly Posted IG Sindh Mushtaq Mahar Calls On Sindh Chief Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 06:47 PM

Newly posted IG Sindh Mushtaq Mahar calls on Sindh Chief Minister

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday directed the newly appointed Sindh Police Chief Mushtaq Maher to further improve the law and order situation in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday directed the newly appointed Sindh Police Chief Mushtaq Maher to further improve the law and order situation in Sindh.

The newly posted IG Police Mushtaq Maher called on the Sindh CM here at CM's House, said a statement.

Talking to the IGP Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the police have rendered lot of sacrifices in the line of duty to restore law and order in the province.

The Sindh CM assured the new IG Police that his government would be giving him full support in maintenance of law and order.

New IG Police Mushtaq Maher assured the chief minister that he would be working with dedication for restoration of law and order.

