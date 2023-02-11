Newly posted IGP visits LRH, inquires after health of jawans

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :The newly posted Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat visited Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar on Saturday where he inquired after the health of police jawans injured in the Police Lines Peshawar blast.

Capital City Police Officer Peshawar accompanied the IGP on this occasion.

The IGP went to the bed of each and every injured police jawan admitted in different wards and ICU and inquired after their health.

The IGP also collected first-hand information from the doctors present on the duty about the nature of injuries of the police jawans and the treatment provided to them so far.

The IGP informed that the injured police jawans are precious assets of the force and directed doctors to take special care of them and ensure best health care facilities to the injured police jawans.

The IGP also met with the relatives of the injured police jawans present in the hospital and expressed deep sorrow and sympathies with them and assured full support of the force.

The IGP presented floral gifts and financial support to the injured jawans. The IGP also pledged to unearth and take to task the elements involved in this gruesome act.