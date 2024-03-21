Open Menu

Newly Posted SSP Larkana Holds Meeting With Police Officials

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2024 | 09:38 PM

Newly posted Senior Superintendent(SSP) Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso has taken over the charge of the office and held meeting with all the Police officers/officials of the district

SSP office, on Thursday, issued directives to ensure the peace and law and order in Larkana adding that any lenience and slackness in duties will be dealt with stern legal action.

SSP Larkana further said that it is prime responsibility of Police to protect the lives and properties of public, all resources will be utilized to wipe out social evils and other crimes in the District so that Larkana be counted among crime free district, he added.

In the meeting, the overall law and order situation in Larkana district was reviewed. Targeted and intelligence-based operation against criminals, actions against crime professionals and other departmental matters including police efficiency were under consideration.

SSP Larkana also reviewed the performance of all the police stations of the district, tribal conflicts, and crime statistics in the police station limits.

SSP Larkana checked the progress of serious crimes/cases like murder and robbery and issued strict orders to arrest the wanted accused involved in the said crimes.

SSP Larkana emphasized on tightening the circle around the accused involved in crimes and their facilitators.

SSP Larkana issued orders to all DSPs and SHOs to further increase patrolling within their respective areas. SSP Larkana while issuing instructions to all DSPs said that in case of any incident or incident, the people should be ensured to get a positive response.

In case of any incident or incident, there should be immediate reaction of the police, SHOs should personally reach the spot of the incident, and submit the report to the senior officers, he added.

He while issuing orders said that the nooses installed on the entry and exit routes of the district, especially the city, should be mobilized more.

Police pickets should be increased in markets, shopping malls, financial institutions areas and highways, and they should be checked from time to time.

