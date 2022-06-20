UrduPoint.com

Newly Posted SSP Operations Assumes Charge

Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2022 | 04:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :The newly posted SSP Operations Kashif Aftab Ahmed Abbassi here Monday assumed the charge of his office and directed for further strengthening of security measures in and around the city.

In a statement issued by the office of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), the SSP Operation visited Malik Saad Shaheed police lines and laid floral wreath on martyrs' monument. A smartly turned out of police presented guard of honor.

SSP Kashif Aftab said that strict action would be initiated against drug mafia and encroachers and no one would be allowed to take law in hands.

He said that protection of lives and properties of the people was among the main responsibility of police force and warned anti-social elements of dire consequences if they could not stop drug selling.

