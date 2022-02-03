UrduPoint.com

Newly Posted SSPs Visit Punjab Safe Cities Authority

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2022 | 08:58 PM

Newly posted SSPs visit Punjab Safe Cities Authority

Newly posted SSPs in Punjab police from other provinces Thursday visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority, PPIC3, Qurban Lines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Newly posted SSPs in Punjab police from other provinces Thursday visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority, PPIC3, Qurban Lines.

The 14-member delegation was apprised of the functions and structure of the premier project of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) by shift commander.

The newly posted officers appreciated the technologies and practices in place as were demonstrated to them in detail especially about intelligent traffic management system and electronic challaning.

The officers were briefed about traffic management system worked in reducing traffic violations and ultimately road crashes.

They were also briefed as to how the data can be used for accidents' analysis and possible preventive measures can be taken accordingly.

The delegates appreciated the conflation of various emergency response helplines, under a universal SOS number (15), in-line with international standards and practices.

The officers also expressed satisfaction on the authority's capability to record and produce geo-positioning data and tagging of vehicles within the metropolis by ANPR (automatic number-plate recognition) technology and geo-strategic grid of capacitated CCTV cameras.

Later souvenir shield was also presented to the police officers.

Related Topics

Police Technology Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic Somali Shilling From

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court declares plots allotments to ..

Islamabad High Court declares plots allotments to judges, govt officers as unlaw ..

2 minutes ago
 67 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

67 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

2 minutes ago
 Kashmiris rendering sacrifices for freedom, not fo ..

Kashmiris rendering sacrifices for freedom, not for election within Indian const ..

2 minutes ago
 Tomorrow's Senate Session to be held on 'Kashmir S ..

Tomorrow's Senate Session to be held on 'Kashmir Solidarity Day': Faisal Javed

2 minutes ago
 US Diplomat Warns Belarus of 'Consequences' for Po ..

US Diplomat Warns Belarus of 'Consequences' for Possible Role in Ukraine Invasio ..

2 minutes ago
 Govt wants uniformity in legislation in all provin ..

Govt wants uniformity in legislation in all provinces; Dr Farogh

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>