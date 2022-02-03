Newly posted SSPs visit Punjab Safe Cities Authority

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Newly posted SSPs in Punjab police from other provinces Thursday visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority, PPIC3, Qurban Lines.

The 14-member delegation was apprised of the functions and structure of the premier project of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) by shift commander.

The newly posted officers appreciated the technologies and practices in place as were demonstrated to them in detail especially about intelligent traffic management system and electronic challaning.

The officers were briefed about traffic management system worked in reducing traffic violations and ultimately road crashes.

They were also briefed as to how the data can be used for accidents' analysis and possible preventive measures can be taken accordingly.

The delegates appreciated the conflation of various emergency response helplines, under a universal SOS number (15), in-line with international standards and practices.

The officers also expressed satisfaction on the authority's capability to record and produce geo-positioning data and tagging of vehicles within the metropolis by ANPR (automatic number-plate recognition) technology and geo-strategic grid of capacitated CCTV cameras.

Later souvenir shield was also presented to the police officers.