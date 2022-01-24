(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Newly posted Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana Sarfaraz Nawaz Shaikh after taken over the charge of the office, Monday held a meeting with all the Police officers/officials of the district.

He issued directives to ensure the peace and tranquility in Larkana and maintenance of law and order situation and elimination of crime in the district.

He said that it is the prime responsibility of the Police to protect the lives and properties of public, all resources will be utilized to wipe out social evils and other crimes. SSP Sarfaraz Nawaz Shaikh directed concerned Police officials to ensure cordial relations between Police and public and restore the public confidence on Police. The meeting was attended among others by SP Headquarters Larkana, ASP city Larkana and other concerned Police officials.