LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Newly posted Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP)LarkanaSarfaraz Nawaz Shaikhafter takenoverthechargeof the office, Monday held a meeting with all the Police officers/officials of the district.

He issueddirectives to ensure the peace and tranquility inLarkanaand maintenance oflaw and order situation and elimination of crime in the district.

He said that it is the prime responsibility of the Police to protect the lives and properties of public, all resourceswill be utilized to wipe out social evilsand other crimes.SSPSarfaraz Nawaz Shaikhdirected concerned Police officials to ensure cordial relations between Police and public and restore the public confidence on Police.The meeting was attended among others by SP HeadquartersLarkana, ASP cityLarkanaand other concerned Police officials.