Newly promoted lieutenant generals posted to various corps, departments

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The newly promoted lieutenant generals on Wednesday were appointed to various posts in corps and departments of the Pakistan Army.

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar, in a tweet, said Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz was posted as Commander Lahore Corps, Lieutenant General Muhammad Waseem Ashraf as Commander Multan Corps, Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum as Commander Karachi Corps, Lieutenant General Khalid Zia as Commander Bahawalpur Corps, Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali as Commander Southern Command and Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali as Commander ASFC (Army Strategic Forces Command).

Similarly, Lieutenant General Majid Ehsan was posted as Inspector General Arms, Lieutenant General Syed Muhammad Adna as, Inspector General Training and Evaluation, Lieutenant General Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat as Military Secretary and Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor as Inspector General Communication and Information Technology.