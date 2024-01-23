Newly promoted SPs pinned badges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Punjab Police arranged the rank pinning ceremony of new promoted officers who got promotions from DSP to SP rank, at the Central Police Office.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Mian Shakeel Ahmed was the chief guest of the event.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and ACS Home Mian Shakeel Ahmed pinned the badges of SPs to newly promoted officers. DSPs including Nasir Nawaz, Ghulam Abbas Rana, Muhammad Javed Akhtar Jatoi, Waseem Akhtar and Azhar were among those promoted to SP.

Ahmed, while addressing the ceremony, said that departmental promotion is an important milestone for any government employee. Promotion scrutiny in Police Service Pakistan and Pakistan Administrator Service cadres are very strict. Due to effective coordination with police leadership, various rules drafting, development schemes, driving licensing issuance, special initiative up-gradation of police stations were completed quickly during last year. Mian Shakeel Ahmed said, "Our coordination has been very good, beside it, we have received full support from the Chief Minister of Punjab.

"

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar congratulated the promoted officers and ordered them to perform their supervisory role more diligently.

He said that promotion to SPs rank is the most important promotion of the department where important supervisory responsibilities are assigned to the officers.

The IGP Punjab directed that the promoted officers should serve and protect the people wholeheartedly as representatives of the people. He directed the officers to ensure transparency, impartiality and merit in official affairs, as well as public service delivery, and financial matters.

Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara, DIG Training Rao Munir, DIG Elite Mansoorul Haque Rana, AIG Admin Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan, AIG Inspection Shaista Nadeem, Registrar CPO and other officers participated in the ceremony.