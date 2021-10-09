UrduPoint.com

Newly Promulgated NAB Ordinance 2021 Challenged Before LHC

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 01:44 PM

Newly promulgated NAB Ordinance 2021 challenged before LHC

He further says that a law should not be person-specific and asked the court to keep law in abeyance until decision of this petition.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 9 th, 2021) A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court challenging newly promulgated National Accountability Bureau (Amendment) Ordinance 2021.

The petitioner has made the Federal government and others as responded in the case.

The centre recently promulgated presidential ordinance amended the NAB law and extended tenure of the incumbent NAB Chairman Justie (retird) Javed Iqbal.

The petitioner says that the NAB Amendment Ordinance contravenes the judgments of the higher judiciary and an ordinance could not be promulgated in presence of the parliament. He says legislation is the mandate of the Parliament, praying the court to declare the NAB ordinance as “unconstitutional and unlawful”.

He further says that a law should not be person-specific and asked the court to keep law in abeyance until decision of this petition.

President Arif Alvi had promulgated the NAB Amendment Ordinance 2021 paving way to extend the tenure of the chairman of the anti-graft watchdog. Under the amended NAB law, the accountability courts could decide the bail matters of the accused in NAB cases.

Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Javed had said earlier that a consultation would be made with the opposition leader over the appointment and extension of the NAB chairman. “The incumbent chairman will continue to work until a consensus is reached on the appointment or extension,” said Javed.

The four tenure of incumbent NAB Chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal completed on October 8 (yesterday).

