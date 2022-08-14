UrduPoint.com

Newly Recorded National Anthem To Become Voice Of Nation: PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2022 | 01:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :On the eve of the unveiling of the newly recorded national anthem, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said the magnificent words of the national anthem would become voice of the nation in a new way.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said , "after 68 years, the magnificent words of our national anthem would become voice of the nation in a new way and with new musical arrangement." "I dedicate this beautiful production and historic moments to the Pakistani nation. I congratulate the Ministry of Information, Steering Committee, Inter Services PublicRelations and the whole team for their endeavour," he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

