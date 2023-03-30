Newly recruited constable of Islamabad police start training

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :The newly recruited constables of Islamabad Capital Police have started training at three different centers where they would be trained about policing affairs on a modern basis.

All the legal requirements have been completed about those constables who were inducted in the force on merit and they have been sent to three different centers to complete their training as per modern requirements. The newly recruited cops will conduct physical training and teach law at these centers.

The recruitment process was completed in a transparent manner and all stages were supervised by the Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan. The teams comprising senior police officers conducted physical, and written examinations and interviews. A total of 70 minority candidates are also among the candidates while other successful candidates hail from all provinces and all legal requirements about their induction have been completed.

The newly inducted constables have been sent to three centers. Eight hundred (800) candidates have been sent to the Capital Police College Islamabad, 400 to Simly Training Center and 400 to the Security Division Islamabad. They have been provided uniforms and accommodation while best facilities including food have been arranged for them.

IGP Islamabad Akbar Nasir Khan said the stage of recruitment was very hectic which had been successfully completed. He appreciated all the officers and jawans of Islamabad Capital Police who were assigned duties in various stages of recruitment process. After the year 2019, he said there was no recruitment process in the Islamabad Capital Police and the biggest recruitment process in the history of Pakistan was started to meet the shortage of personnel. More than 141,000 candidates submitted applications against these posts and a total of 32,000 candidates appeared in the written examination after scrutiny process and clearing physical test.

The IGP said that recruitment process have been completed in a fair and transparent manner as per vision of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

He further said that this recruitment will also help the Islamabad Capital Police to meet the shortage of personnel that it had been facing for a long time. IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan also thanked Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan for providing all kinds of assistance in the recruitment process.