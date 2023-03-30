UrduPoint.com

Newly Recruited Constables Of Islamabad Police Start Training

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Newly recruited constables of Islamabad police start training

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :The newly recruited constables of Islamabad Capital Police have started training at three different centers where they would be trained about policing affairs on a modern basis.

All the legal requirements have been completed about those constables who were inducted in the force on merit and they have been sent to three different centers to complete their training as per modern requirements. The newly recruited cops will conduct physical training and teach law at these centers.

The recruitment process was completed in a transparent manner and all stages were supervised by the Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan. The teams comprising senior police officers conducted physical, and written examinations and interviews. A total of 70 minority candidates are also among the candidates while other successful candidates hail from all provinces and all legal requirements about their induction have been completed.

The newly inducted constables have been sent to three centers. Eight hundred (800) candidates have been sent to the Capital Police College Islamabad, 400 to Simly Training Center and 400 to the Security Division Islamabad. They have been provided uniforms and accommodation while best facilities including food have been arranged for them.

IGP Islamabad Akbar Nasir Khan said the stage of recruitment was very hectic which had been successfully completed. He appreciated all the officers and jawans of Islamabad Capital Police who were assigned duties in various stages of recruitment process. After the year 2019, he said there was no recruitment process in the Islamabad Capital Police and the biggest recruitment process in the history of Pakistan was started to meet the shortage of personnel. More than 141,000 candidates submitted applications against these posts and a total of 32,000 candidates appeared in the written examination after scrutiny process and clearing physical test.

The IGP said that recruitment process have been completed in a fair and transparent manner as per vision of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

He further said that this recruitment will also help the Islamabad Capital Police to meet the shortage of personnel that it had been facing for a long time. IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan also thanked Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan for providing all kinds of assistance in the recruitment process.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Shortage Prime Minister Police Minority Rana SanaUllah Hail Nasir 2019 All From Best Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

‘Deliveroo’ enables users to support ‘1 Bill ..

‘Deliveroo’ enables users to support ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaig ..

23 minutes ago
 MoFAIC urges UAE citizens to follow travel instruc ..

MoFAIC urges UAE citizens to follow travel instructions before travelling for Um ..

54 minutes ago
 Forex reserves stand at about $10b: Senate told

Forex reserves stand at about $10b: Senate told

2 hours ago
 Senate passes bill curbing CJP powers amid opposit ..

Senate passes bill curbing CJP powers amid opposition protests

2 hours ago
 Rakhi Sawant slams Priyanka Chopra for delayed Bol ..

Rakhi Sawant slams Priyanka Chopra for delayed Bollywood comment

2 hours ago
 Aishwarya Rai Opens Up About Being Rejected for Fi ..

Aishwarya Rai Opens Up About Being Rejected for Five Films

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.