Newly Recruited Engineers To Utilize Skills For MEPCO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2023 | 06:57 PM

Chairman MEPCO Board of Directors, Sardar Muhammad Jamal Khan Laghari, directed the newly recruited engineers to utilize their skills with integrity and dedication for the betterment of the company

MEPCO has not only made them part of it but also trained them for the field so that they could come up to the expectations of the company and its customers in the practical field.

He was addressing the newly recruited Junior Engineers/SDOs at MEPCO Headquarters in the presence of BoD members and top management here on Friday.

He asked the new officers to seek guidance from seniors and use their learning to improve company and serving its customers.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MEPCO, Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana while addressing said that nature has selected you from among thousands of candidates and provided you with a job in the largest power distribution company of the country and there are opportunities to serve the public.

There were lot of opportunities for technical learning in MEPCO which will equip you with professional skills.

He directed the new officers to perform their duties with honesty and dedication and assured them full support by the administration.

Later, MEPCO BoD Chairman also planted sapling in MEPCO sports complex as part of the plantation drive and said that planting maximum trees were essential to combat climate change and make the environment pleasant.

On this occasion, Director MEPCO BoD/former CEO Engineer Fazlullah Durrani, Chaudhary Shahid Iqbal, Chief Engineer Customer Services Jam Gul Muhammad Zahid and other officials were also present.

