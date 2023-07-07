Newly recruited judicial officers take oath

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Newly-recruited judges of the Punjab district judiciary took oath of their office at a ceremony, held here on Friday.

Lahore High Court (LHC) Registrar Irfan Ahmad Saeed administered the oath to the judicial officers, including 20 additional district and sessions judges and 26 civil judges.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti also attended the ceremony, while Director General District Judiciary Ameer Muhammad Khan, Sessions Judge Human Resource Chaudhry Abdul Rasheed Abid, Director General Punjab Judicial academy Ashtar Abbas and relatives of the judicial officers were also present.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti congratulated newly recruited judicial officers on becoming part of the judiciary. He said that the new judicial officers had taken the oath, which establishes a special connection between them and the Almighty Allah.

This oath applies not only to the judges but also to their family and relatives, he said and added that If a judge's relatives encourage him to cross the line, he should make it clear to them that they did not have any right to interfere in judicial affairs.

The chief justice said that every person holding the position of a judge had to sacrifice his relationships, desires and time, but this position was a reward from Allah Almighty. "You have accepted this post with the current salary package and emoluments, in future if someone says that the salary is low, it will not be justified," he added.

He said that judges should do justice on merit without any fear. "We are accountable to Allah for our every decision, our best decisions earn the pleasure of Allah and His reward," he added.