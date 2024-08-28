Newly renovated building of Inspectorate General of Prisons inaugurated

Additional Chief Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Abid Majeed on Wednesday inaugurated the newly renovated building of the Inspectorate General of Prisons in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Additional Chief Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Abid Majeed on Wednesday inaugurated the newly renovated building of the Inspectorate General of Prisons in Peshawar.

Inspector General of Prisons, Usman Mehsud, briefed the attendees on the current state of the prisons and shared plans for its expansion and development.

He stressed the need for modernizing prison infrastructure and enhancing staff capabilities to improve prisoner management and rehabilitation.

The Additional Chief Secretary praised efforts to improve the prison system, highlighting its vital role in the justice system. Appreciation certificates were awarded to outstanding staff members.

The ceremony concluded with a commitment to continue reforming the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa prison system, promoting a more corrective and humane approach for prisoners.