Newly Renovated Building Of Inspectorate General Of Prisons Inaugurated
Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2024 | 08:39 PM
Additional Chief Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Abid Majeed on Wednesday inaugurated the newly renovated building of the Inspectorate General of Prisons in Peshawar
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Additional Chief Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Abid Majeed on Wednesday inaugurated the newly renovated building of the Inspectorate General of Prisons in Peshawar.
Inspector General of Prisons, Usman Mehsud, briefed the attendees on the current state of the prisons and shared plans for its expansion and development.
He stressed the need for modernizing prison infrastructure and enhancing staff capabilities to improve prisoner management and rehabilitation.
The Additional Chief Secretary praised efforts to improve the prison system, highlighting its vital role in the justice system. Appreciation certificates were awarded to outstanding staff members.
The ceremony concluded with a commitment to continue reforming the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa prison system, promoting a more corrective and humane approach for prisoners.
Recent Stories
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik
DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain
Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation
Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29
Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death
Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals
Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal
PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MoHR holds panel discussion on 'Fostering tolerance and Inclusivity'4 hours ago
-
Development of mega Gwadar project to end economic stagnation in areas: Governor4 hours ago
-
DC Jhal Magsi visits Govt Boys Higher Secondary School Gandawa4 hours ago
-
Qasim Naveed Qamar appoints as focal person for rain emergency in Tando Muhammad Khan4 hours ago
-
Pre-arrest bail application of CM KP accepted5 hours ago
-
KPK governor advocates use of local resources for energy generation5 hours ago
-
2 criminals arrested in injured condition5 hours ago
-
Govt to begin privatization of DISCOs by April 2025: Minister5 hours ago
-
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts5 hours ago
-
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts5 hours ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)5 hours ago
-
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik5 hours ago