Newly Speakers SA Felicitated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2024 | 06:30 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Sunday extended the heartiest felicitations to newly-elected Speaker Sindh Assembly Syed Awais Qadir Shah, expressing confidence that he would ensure the rule of law, the supremacy of the Constitution.

In his message issued here, he congratulated Syed Awais Shah on assuming charge as speaker of the SA.

Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians MPA Jameel Soomro while felicitating the new speaker hoped that he would follow the path of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for supremacy of the Constitution.

He expressed confidence that the new PPP government in Sindh would work to put the country on a consistent path of progress and prosperity and hoped that he would work for strengthening and supremacy of the Sindh Assembly.

