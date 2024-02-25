Newly Speakers SA Felicitated
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Sunday extended the heartiest felicitations to newly-elected Speaker Sindh Assembly Syed Awais Qadir Shah, expressing confidence that he would ensure the rule of law, the supremacy of the Constitution.
In his message issued here, he congratulated Syed Awais Shah on assuming charge as speaker of the SA.
Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians MPA Jameel Soomro while felicitating the new speaker hoped that he would follow the path of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for supremacy of the Constitution.
He expressed confidence that the new PPP government in Sindh would work to put the country on a consistent path of progress and prosperity and hoped that he would work for strengthening and supremacy of the Sindh Assembly.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Sultans set 181-run target for Gladiators
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Expert urges action against cervical cancer9 minutes ago
-
Nomination papers of Maryam Nawaz, Rana Aftab submitted for Punjab CM9 minutes ago
-
Naqvi inaugurates New Lab & Collection Centre at SIMS9 minutes ago
-
Over 786,877 children to be protected against Polio in Rawalpindi9 minutes ago
-
Concern over 'use of president's office for personal vendettas'9 minutes ago
-
Political Govt's formation signifies parliamentarian's resolve to address country's challenges: Expe ..19 minutes ago
-
4 gamblers held over cock fighting19 minutes ago
-
Speaker pledges unbiased attitude irrespective of party affiliation39 minutes ago
-
National polio vaccination drive set to reach over 45.8 mln children49 minutes ago
-
New Islamia High School Colourful Sports Gala held59 minutes ago
-
6 accused arrested showing resistance, resorting aerial firing on police party59 minutes ago
-
WFME grants accreditation to PMDC1 hour ago