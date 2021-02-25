UrduPoint.com
Newly SUTA Body Calls On VC Sindh University

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 10:45 PM

Newly SUTA body calls on VC Sindh University

The newly elected office-bearers of Sindh University Teachers Association (SUTA) led by Dr. Nek Muhammad Sheikh called on the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ):The newly elected office-bearers of Sindh University Teachers Association (SUTA) led by Dr. Nek Muhammad Sheikh called on the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro on Thursday.

The office bearers assured the Vice Chancellor of their all-out cooperation for the academic excellence on the campus and betterment as well as progress of the university.

The Vice Chancellor informed SUTA office bearers that the financial position of the university will be improved soon and all employees will get an increment allowance of 2020 while the liabilities and bank loans will also be paid off so as to get rid of interest expenses.

He said that the remuneration bills in context with examination duties performed in 2019 by the teachers of affiliated colleges and university would soon be cleared.

VC also announced the salaries of the teaching assistants will be disbursed along with the regular employees of the varsity on the first day of every month adding that he had issued such directives to the heads of various departments and deans of faculties. He said that merit would be promoted in Sindh University for which a mechanism had also been prepared.

