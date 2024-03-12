Open Menu

Newly Sworn-in Sindh Cabinet Members Allotted Portfolios

Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2024 | 09:59 PM

Newly sworn-in Sindh Cabinet members allotted portfolios

The newly sowrn-in 13 members of Sindh Cabinet including three advisors allotted portfolios here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The newly sowrn-in 13 members of Sindh Cabinet including three advisors allotted portfolios here on Tuesday.

The cabinet members and their portfolios are as follows: Sharjeel Inam Memon, Senior Minister: Transport and Mass Transit Department, and Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control Department.

Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho: Health Department and Population Welfare Department. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Rizvi: Energy Department and Planning & Development Department Syed Sardar Ali Shah: school education & Literacy Department, College Education Department, and Mines & Minerals Development Department Saeed Ghani: Local Government & Housing Town Planning Department and Public Health Engineering and Rural Development Department Jam Khan Shoro: Irrigation Department and food Department (Additional).

Zia ul Hasan: Home Department and Law, Parliamentary Affairs & Criminal Prosecution Department Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar: Agriculture, Supply & prices Department, sports & Youth Affairs Department, and Enquiries and Anti-Corruption Establishment. Ali Hassan Zardari: Prisons. Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah: Culture, Tourism, Antiquities & Archives Department.

The advisors and their respective portfolios are as follows: Allah Dino Khan Bhayo: Forest & Wildlife Department

Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari: Inter-Provincial Coordination Department, and Cooperative Department Syed Najmi Alam: Human Settlement, Spatial Dev. & Social Housing Development and Livestock & Fisheries Department.

Related Topics

Sindh Asif Ali Zardari Sports Education Population Welfare Agriculture Nasir Criminals Government Cabinet Housing

Recent Stories

Mushaal inaugurates Iftar table at PIMS hospital

Mushaal inaugurates Iftar table at PIMS hospital

28 seconds ago
 Father, two sons killed in Palosai firing

Father, two sons killed in Palosai firing

29 seconds ago
 Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Mehmet Pacaci c ..

Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Mehmet Pacaci calls on Prime Minister Muhamma ..

30 seconds ago
 We should use word of 'independence' with pride in ..

We should use word of 'independence' with pride instead partition: CJP

32 seconds ago
 IHC allows Hiba Bukhari to travel abroad

IHC allows Hiba Bukhari to travel abroad

34 seconds ago
 ECP summons KPK CM Ali Amin Gandapur on March 26

ECP summons KPK CM Ali Amin Gandapur on March 26

13 minutes ago
Ramesh Arora thanks PML-N leadership for entrustin ..

Ramesh Arora thanks PML-N leadership for entrusting responsibility to protect mi ..

8 minutes ago
 Minister reviews Sehri, Iftar arrangement in insti ..

Minister reviews Sehri, Iftar arrangement in institutions of Social Welfare dept

8 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Tickets refund for washout games to begin t ..

PSL 9: Tickets refund for washout games to begin tomorrow

24 minutes ago
 Sonam Bajwa expresses wish to visit Pakistan

Sonam Bajwa expresses wish to visit Pakistan

27 minutes ago
 Turkish President congratulates President Asif Ali ..

Turkish President congratulates President Asif Ali Zardari

5 seconds ago
 Brussels recommends opening EU membership talks wi ..

Brussels recommends opening EU membership talks with Bosnia

7 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan