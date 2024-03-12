Newly sworn-in Sindh Cabinet members allotted portfolios

The newly sowrn-in 13 members of Sindh Cabinet including three advisors allotted portfolios here on Tuesday

The cabinet members and their portfolios are as follows: Sharjeel Inam Memon, Senior Minister: Transport and Mass Transit Department, and Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control Department.

Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho: Health Department and Population Welfare Department. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Rizvi: Energy Department and Planning & Development Department Syed Sardar Ali Shah: school education & Literacy Department, College Education Department, and Mines & Minerals Development Department Saeed Ghani: Local Government & Housing Town Planning Department and Public Health Engineering and Rural Development Department Jam Khan Shoro: Irrigation Department and food Department (Additional).

Zia ul Hasan: Home Department and Law, Parliamentary Affairs & Criminal Prosecution Department Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar: Agriculture, Supply & prices Department, sports & Youth Affairs Department, and Enquiries and Anti-Corruption Establishment. Ali Hassan Zardari: Prisons. Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah: Culture, Tourism, Antiquities & Archives Department.

The advisors and their respective portfolios are as follows: Allah Dino Khan Bhayo: Forest & Wildlife Department

Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari: Inter-Provincial Coordination Department, and Cooperative Department Syed Najmi Alam: Human Settlement, Spatial Dev. & Social Housing Development and Livestock & Fisheries Department.