Newly Sworn-in Sindh Cabinet Members Allotted Portfolios
Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2024 | 09:59 PM
The newly sowrn-in 13 members of Sindh Cabinet including three advisors allotted portfolios here on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The newly sowrn-in 13 members of Sindh Cabinet including three advisors allotted portfolios here on Tuesday.
The cabinet members and their portfolios are as follows: Sharjeel Inam Memon, Senior Minister: Transport and Mass Transit Department, and Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control Department.
Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho: Health Department and Population Welfare Department. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Rizvi: Energy Department and Planning & Development Department Syed Sardar Ali Shah: school education & Literacy Department, College Education Department, and Mines & Minerals Development Department Saeed Ghani: Local Government & Housing Town Planning Department and Public Health Engineering and Rural Development Department Jam Khan Shoro: Irrigation Department and food Department (Additional).
Zia ul Hasan: Home Department and Law, Parliamentary Affairs & Criminal Prosecution Department Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar: Agriculture, Supply & prices Department, sports & Youth Affairs Department, and Enquiries and Anti-Corruption Establishment. Ali Hassan Zardari: Prisons. Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah: Culture, Tourism, Antiquities & Archives Department.
The advisors and their respective portfolios are as follows: Allah Dino Khan Bhayo: Forest & Wildlife Department
Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari: Inter-Provincial Coordination Department, and Cooperative Department Syed Najmi Alam: Human Settlement, Spatial Dev. & Social Housing Development and Livestock & Fisheries Department.
Recent Stories
Mushaal inaugurates Iftar table at PIMS hospital
Father, two sons killed in Palosai firing
Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Mehmet Pacaci calls on Prime Minister Muhamma ..
We should use word of 'independence' with pride instead partition: CJP
IHC allows Hiba Bukhari to travel abroad
ECP summons KPK CM Ali Amin Gandapur on March 26
Ramesh Arora thanks PML-N leadership for entrusting responsibility to protect mi ..
Minister reviews Sehri, Iftar arrangement in institutions of Social Welfare dept
PSL 9: Tickets refund for washout games to begin tomorrow
Sonam Bajwa expresses wish to visit Pakistan
Turkish President congratulates President Asif Ali Zardari
Brussels recommends opening EU membership talks with Bosnia
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mushaal inaugurates Iftar table at PIMS hospital28 seconds ago
-
Father, two sons killed in Palosai firing29 seconds ago
-
Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Mehmet Pacaci calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif30 seconds ago
-
We should use word of 'independence' with pride instead partition: CJP32 seconds ago
-
IHC allows Hiba Bukhari to travel abroad34 seconds ago
-
ECP summons KPK CM Ali Amin Gandapur on March 2613 minutes ago
-
Ramesh Arora thanks PML-N leadership for entrusting responsibility to protect minorities rights8 minutes ago
-
Minister reviews Sehri, Iftar arrangement in institutions of Social Welfare dept8 minutes ago
-
Turkish President congratulates President Asif Ali Zardari5 seconds ago
-
Government focuses on revenue generation and relief initiatives: Musadik Malik7 seconds ago
-
Biased interrogator becomes threat to justice system: SC8 seconds ago
-
SU launches tree plantation drive at SDSC10 seconds ago