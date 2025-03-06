Newly-uplifted KDC at DHQ Hospital starts functioning on self help basis

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 6th Mar, 2025) The Public sector Mirpur University of Science and Technology's Vice Chancellor Brigadier ( Retd) Prof. Dr. Younus Javed on Thursday visited newly-uplifted World-class Kidney Dialysis Center (KDC) here at DHQ Hospital lauding the Center's decades old compassionate, empathetic as well as solicitous services on self help basis to the ailing humanity with a pledge of MUST's resolute support for reciprocal partnership & awareness Initiatives; accentuating Altruism, Synergy & Humanity.

"The Dialysis Center is being run by renowned NGO Anjuman Falah-o-Behbood-e-Insaniat (AFOBI), at the Mirpur Divisional Teaching Hospital on self basis without relying upon the AJK government even for a single rupee", Dr. Tahir Mehmood, President Anjuman Falah-o-Behbood-e-Insaniat (AFOBI),said in his address of welcome.

Earlier he received Brigadier (R) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Younus Javed SI (M), Vice Chancellor, Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST), during his visit to the Kidney Dialysis Center, Divisional Headquarters Teaching Hospital Mirpur Azad Kashmir.

He briefed Brigadier Younus Javed on the occasion about the Dialysis Center .

The discussion covered ongoing efforts of Anjuman Falah-o-Behbood-e-Insaniat in delivering dialysis treatment to patients its pivotal role in enhancing healthcare access for the community & future plans to expand the Dialysis Center's capacity & improve its services through collaboration & joint ventures.

The potential areas of mutual cooperation between Mirpur University and Kidney Dialysis Center Mirpur were also part of the conversation.

Brigadier Younus Javed accompanied by AFOBI & MUST Officials took a walkthrough of the facilities & inquired about the health of the patients undergoing dialysis.

He emphasized that such mutual cooperation would significantly enhance the quality of treatment provided to patients ensuring better outcomes through shared expertise & resources.

He further committed his full support to the center particularly in areas within the domain of the Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences of Mirpur University along with raising awareness through MUST Blood Donation Society (MBDS), Green Society MUST (GSM) & Environmental initiatives, which would benefit both institutions & strengthen their contribution to serving humanity with modern methods & technology.

Dr. Tahir Mehmood thanked Brigadier Younus Javed for taking the time to visit the Dialysis Center & for his kind support towards this noble cause.

The interactive session was also attended by Dr. Mian Zeeshan Javaid, Chairman Department of Pharmacy, Dr. Ayesha Jamal, Coordinator Department of Physiotherapy, Dr. Tahseen Ismail, Coordinator Microbiology, Mr. Aqib Saeed, Coordinator Human Nutrition and Dietetics, Aqeel Mehmood, Coordinator Department of Allied Health Sciences & Mr. Hafeez Bin Mustafa, Public Relations Officer.

Syed Shabir Ahmed, Chairman Fund raising Committee AFOBI,. Ayesha Malik, Social Mobilizer AFOBI, Munir Abdul Majid, Admin Officer AFOBI, Jahangir Mughal, Admin Officer AFOBI were also present on this occasion.

APP/ahr/