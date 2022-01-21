UrduPoint.com

Newly-wed Bride Dies Of Suffocation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2022 | 06:54 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :A newly wedded bride died of suffocation while asleep due to leakage from gas heater here on Friday, just fifteen days after her marriage, police said.

Ayesha (28) d/o Hammad Ali was married to Mudassir fifteen days ago.

She slept in her room at her in-laws house in Satellite town on Thursday-Friday midnight when her husband was away.

She had forgotten to turn off the heater and when supply restored the gas filled the room and caused her death due to suffocation.

The family found her dead when they opened the room. It was also learnt that the woman was scheduled to appear in BA examinations on Friday.

