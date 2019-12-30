Newly wed bride found dead in mystery condition

Newly wed bride was reported to have been found dead in mysterious conditions in Walima morning here Monday

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th December, 2019) Newly wed bride was reported to have been found dead in mysterious conditions in Walima morning here Monday.Sawera, 32 was wedded a day before in factory area and her body was recovered Monday morning.

Police said the bridegroom has also been admitted into hospital in precarious condition.

Efforts are underway to save his life. The factual position will come to light when postmortem report is received.Police have expressed suspicion that bride has died due to suffocation.