Newly-wed couple asphyxiated

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :A newly-wed couple were found dead in room due to generator's smoke here in Kharepar Hathar village on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson told APP that Sharafat Ali (25) had married Shehzadi (22) last day.They died of suffocation due to generator's smoke fumes in room.

The bodies were shifted to District Headquarter (DHQ) hospital,however,their heirs refused to conduct postmortem, said police.