Newly wed couple deprived of motorcycle, bid to abduct woman failed

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Three armed dacoits snatched motorcycle and also tried to abduct newly wed woman but failed in their nefarious attempt.

According to police sources, a newly wed couple, resident of Rakh Janobi, was going to visit traditional fair at village Dhundwala.

They were intercepted by three armed dacoits at Seemwala canal. The dacoits made them hostage at gunpoint. They snatched motorcycle from bridegroom Shabbir Ahmed and also tried to abduct his wife. However, the woman made hue and cry when dacoits forcibly compelled her sit on the bike. The dacoits, in frustration, managed to escape from the scene while leaving her at the site. Khangarh police is investigating the incident.