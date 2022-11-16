Newly wed-couple dies of gas suffocation in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Gas suffocation claimed life of a newly wed-couple on Wednesday in Banda Qazi area of Abbottabad.

According to a private news channel report, the gas heater was not turned off that caused suffocation and resulted death of newly married couple in Banda Qazi area in the limits of Police station Mirpur, Abbottabad.

The coupe was found dead after family members broke the door of their room. They were rushed to the nearby hospital, where they were pronounce dead.

After medico-legal formalities, the dead bodies were handed over to the heirs.