Newly Wed Couple Killed In A Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 11:20 PM

Newly wed couple killed in a road accident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :A newly wed young couple was killed in a road accident between a car and a motorbike near Hatri on Hyderabad Bypass here on Thursday.

According to the police, the couple was returning to their home in Matiari district when the incident happened.

The police identified the deceased as Javed Shah and his wife Khushbu who tied the marital knot a week ago.

The police have impounded the car and detained its driver but the incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.

The dead bodies have been shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for the postmortem.

