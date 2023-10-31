Newly-wed couple shot dead in name of honour

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) A newly married couple was shot dead allegedly by relatives at Chak No 114/10-R , tehsil Jehanian in district Khanewal.

According to police sources, a couple named Nasir and Rimsha contracted into marriage after their choice 20-days ago.

The newly wedded couple was shot dead allegedly by their relatives.

The dead bodies of both deceased were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jehanian. Police have started the investigation in the murder case.