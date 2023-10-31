Open Menu

Newly-wed Couple Shot Dead In Name Of Honour

Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Newly-wed couple shot dead in name of honour

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) A newly married couple was shot dead allegedly by relatives at Chak No 114/10-R , tehsil Jehanian in district Khanewal.

According to police sources, a couple named Nasir and Rimsha contracted into marriage after their choice 20-days ago.

The newly wedded couple was shot dead allegedly by their relatives.

The dead bodies of both deceased were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jehanian. Police have started the investigation in the murder case.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Marriage Married Nasir Khanewal

Recent Stories

Four-Day Training Session On e-Procurement Kicks O ..

Four-Day Training Session On e-Procurement Kicks Off At PITB

32 minutes ago
 Alef Group launches Nama 1 at Al Mamsha Sharjah

Alef Group launches Nama 1 at Al Mamsha Sharjah

1 hour ago
 Malawi&#039;s Climate Change Minister praises UAE& ..

Malawi&#039;s Climate Change Minister praises UAE&#039;s COP28 preparations, hig ..

3 hours ago
 Burjeel&#039;s net profits grow by 76.4% in 9 mont ..

Burjeel&#039;s net profits grow by 76.4% in 9 months

3 hours ago
 PAKISTAN SHOWCASES INNOVATION AND TRADITION AT BEA ..

PAKISTAN SHOWCASES INNOVATION AND TRADITION AT BEAUTYWORLD MIDDLE EAST 2023

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 31 Pakistan Vs. Bangl ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 31 Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Wh ..

3 hours ago
GPSSA outlines ways to continue service years with ..

GPSSA outlines ways to continue service years without interruption

3 hours ago
 Messi wins eighth Ballon d&#039;Or after World Cup ..

Messi wins eighth Ballon d&#039;Or after World Cup success with Argentina

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2023

7 hours ago
 Wheat sowing inaugurated in Muzaffargarh

Wheat sowing inaugurated in Muzaffargarh

7 hours ago
 Minister of Economy attends Turkish National Day r ..

Minister of Economy attends Turkish National Day reception in Abu Dhabi

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan