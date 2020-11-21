UrduPoint.com
Newly-wed Woman Commits Suicide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 08:02 PM

A newly-wed woman committed suicide at her residence by hanging herself to the ceiling fan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :A newly-wed woman committed suicide at her residence by hanging herself to the ceiling fan.

According to the police, the incident happened here Saturday in Indus Pahari, SITE area.

The police identified the deceased as 18 years old Shama Adil. Her body was shifted to Government Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai Hospital in Latifabad for the medico legal formalities.

The couple had tied the marital knot a month before the incident. The police said that they were investigating the incident's backdrop and it was early to tell the cause of the suicide.

More Stories From Pakistan

