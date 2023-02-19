UrduPoint.com

Newly-wed Woman Commits Suicide Due To Domestic Disputes

Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Newly-wed woman commits suicide due to domestic disputes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :A newly-married woman in Peshawar's Surizai area committed suicide due to domestic disputes here Sunday.

According to the police, the woman was having a dispute with her husband and in-laws, which led her to take the extreme step of ending her life.

The incident occurred on Saturday in the Surizai area of Peshawar, where the newly-wed bride reportedly opened fire on herself, resulting in her untimely death.

Police have registered a case of suicide and started investigating the matter.

According to the police, the statement of the deceased was recorded in the injured state, in which she cited domestic violence as the reason for her extreme step.

Police have registered a case under Section 325 and have stated that further provisions may be included in the FIR if necessary.

Related Topics

Injured Peshawar Fire Police Suicide May Women Sunday FIR

Recent Stories

Partners, stakeholders hail Dubai Can’s mileston ..

Partners, stakeholders hail Dubai Can’s milestone of saving 7 million single-u ..

7 minutes ago
 HFZA to showcase investment opportunities at Gulfo ..

HFZA to showcase investment opportunities at Gulfood 2023

7 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Sultans hand over second biggest defeat ..

HBL PSL 8: Sultans hand over second biggest defeat to Islamabad United

2 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Qalandars win toss, decide to bowl firs ..

HBL PSL 8: Qalandars win toss, decide to bowl first against Karachi Kings

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets with President of Turkmeni ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets with President of Turkmenistan

3 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy drives conversati ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy drives conversation on state of e-commerce mark ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.