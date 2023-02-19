Newly-wed woman commits suicide due to domestic disputes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :A newly-married woman in Peshawar's Surizai area committed suicide due to domestic disputes here Sunday.

According to the police, the woman was having a dispute with her husband and in-laws, which led her to take the extreme step of ending her life.

The incident occurred on Saturday in the Surizai area of Peshawar, where the newly-wed bride reportedly opened fire on herself, resulting in her untimely death.

Police have registered a case of suicide and started investigating the matter.

According to the police, the statement of the deceased was recorded in the injured state, in which she cited domestic violence as the reason for her extreme step.

Police have registered a case under Section 325 and have stated that further provisions may be included in the FIR if necessary.