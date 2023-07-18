Open Menu

Newlywed Bride Killed, Groom Critically Injured In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published July 18, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Newlywed bride killed, groom critically injured in road accident

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :A newlywed bride was killed and the groom critically injured after a car overturned on Chak Beli Khan Road here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, the accident took place after the vehicle's tyre burst due to speeding.

"Following this, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned," a rescue official said.

Three other persons also sustained critical injuries in the accident, he added.

The body and injured have been moved to the Hospital, he informed.

