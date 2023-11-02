Open Menu

Newlywed Couple Dies Of Suffocation Due To Gas Leakage

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Newlywed couple dies of suffocation due to gas leakage

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) A newlywed couple died of suffocation due to gas leakage in their room in Safroona village of Lower Dir, police informed on Thursday.

Police said in Safroona village of Adenzai tehsil, the son of Sayyed Muhammad, Ubaid and his wife were found dead in their room on the morning of Thursday.

Police said there was an acute smell of LPG gas in the room when its door was opened by force.

The couple who got married last Sunday was rushed to Chakdara hospital but both were pronounced dead by the hospital staff.

Moving scenes were witnessed in Safroona village when the bodies of the newlywed couples were brought for burial.

