Newlywed Killed In Transformer Donation Dispute
Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2025 | 09:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) A newlywed man was killed Sunday in Pishtakhara following a dispute over donations for a new electricity transformer, police said.
According to details, the deceased Syed Bacha and his friend Abrar argued with an individual demanding Rs 200 for replacement of electricity transformer.
After heated exchange, an individual allegedly returned with a weapon and opened fire, injuring both men. Syed Bacha, married just three months, died from his injuries, while his friend is in critical condition.
The alleged assailant fled the scene; however, police have formed teams to arrest him.
The local elected councilor expressed sorrow over the incident, stating that if PESCO had cooperated in repairing or replacing the transformer, such incidents would not have happened. He added that unfortunately, whenever a transformer breaks down in a village, the locals collect donations to get it repaired, which often leads to such disputes.
He also claimed that he had not been provided with any development funds since he was elected three years ago.
