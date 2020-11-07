UrduPoint.com
Newlywed Pakistani-American Couple Drowns On Honeymoon In Caribbean Days After Marriage

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 10:18 PM

A newlywed Pakistani-American couple drowned on their honeymoon in the Caribbean last week just four days after they got married in East Meadow on Long Island, a suburb of New York City

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :A newlywed Pakistani-American couple drowned on their honeymoon in the Caribbean last week just four days after they got married in East Meadow on Long Island, a suburb of New York City.

Muhammad Malik, 35, a Manhattan attorney, and his 29-year-old wife, Dr. Noor Shah, a surgeon in the city, died on Oct. 28 while honeymooning at a Turks and Caicos Islands resort in the Bahamas.

The couple had been swimming in chest-deep waters near Como Parrot Cay when they were suddenly pulled underwater by a strong riptide.

Witnesses were able to pull the couple from the water, and performed CPR but both died at the scene, according to the groom's father, Col.

(retd) Maqbool Malik, a well known figure in the Pakistani-American community here.

"It's a devastating loss," he told Newsday, a local newspaper.

"This is a shock beyond belief. And it's a tragedy of different dimensions when you have to lay two children to rest in a joint funeral," Col (retd) Malik added.

He criticized the resort for a lack of signs warning swimmers of the possibility of riptides.

"They were truly in love with each other," said Col (retd) Malik.

"The kind of chemistry that we saw in those two human beings was amazingly fascinating. They loved each other." A funeral for the couple is planned for Sunday in New Jersey.

