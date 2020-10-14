UrduPoint.com
Newlywed Youth Found Dead

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 01:25 PM

The body of a newly-wed youth was found in the vicinity of Daudzai police station here the other day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The body of a newly-wed youth was found in the vicinity of Daudzai police station here the other day.

Police spokesman said the deceased has been identified as Asif (23), son of Aziz, a resident of Naguman adding that he had recently got married.

Daudzai police shifted the body to hospital for postmortem.

A spokesman said the family of the deceased has not yet contacted the police or registered a case. Real cause behind the death of the youth could be ascertained when his family informed the police about the pre-death circumstances.

