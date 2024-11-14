Newlyweds To Receive Cash Gift Under 'Dhee Rani' Programme
Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2024 | 01:40 PM
LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) A cash wedding gift (Salami) worth Rs 100,000 would be presented to newlywed couples through ATM cards under the Chief Minister's "Dhee Rani" Programme.
Presiding over the programme meeting, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Layyah said that people having low income and Punjab's domicile would be eligible to apply for the programme.
The AC said that 180 applications have been received under the programme and registration would continue till November, 15. Furniture, dresses and dinner sets would also be given as gifts to the eligible persons, he added.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Director, Social Welfare, Mukhdoom, Javed Abbas and other concerned officials.
APP/sbn/378
Recent Stories
Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..
Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..
Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024
NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..
Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting
McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai
Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor
US vows 'firm' response to N.Korea deployment in Ukraine conflict
Plan of Action chalked out for reducing HIV/AIDS prevalence in KP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
British High Commissioner highlights depth of bilateral ties, celebrates King Charles' 76th birthday2 minutes ago
-
Polling for LG by-elections underway amid strict security measures in Sindh2 minutes ago
-
PM phones Minister Riaz Pirzada to condole his brother's death12 minutes ago
-
RDA unveils measures to reduce traffic congestion, air pollution22 minutes ago
-
PTA conducts QoS surveys for Fixed-Line broadband in Pakistan22 minutes ago
-
Four-day sports competition "Ab Khelega Hyderabad" to Begin on Allama Iqbal Day42 minutes ago
-
Guru Nanak university to remain closed on Guru's 555th birth anniversary42 minutes ago
-
Govt won't tolerate unconstitutional actions, Rana Sanaullah says42 minutes ago
-
Suicide attack on Charadda police, no casualty reported52 minutes ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto pays tribute to Jehangir Badar on death anniversary52 minutes ago
-
Husband kills wife over domestic issues52 minutes ago
-
Two children killed in N. Waziristan house blast52 minutes ago