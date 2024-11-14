Open Menu

Newlyweds To Receive Cash Gift Under 'Dhee Rani' Programme

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2024 | 01:40 PM

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) A cash wedding gift (Salami) worth Rs 100,000 would be presented to newlywed couples through ATM cards under the Chief Minister's "Dhee Rani" Programme.

Presiding over the programme meeting, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Layyah said that people having low income and Punjab's domicile would be eligible to apply for the programme.

The AC said that 180 applications have been received under the programme and registration would continue till November, 15. Furniture, dresses and dinner sets would also be given as gifts to the eligible persons, he added.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director, Social Welfare, Mukhdoom, Javed Abbas and other concerned officials.

