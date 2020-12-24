FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :The district price control committee (DPCC) in its meeting on Thursday fixed new rates for some daily-use commodities.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali presided over the meeting which was also attended by members of the DPCC.

According to officials, gram powder (Besan) will be available at rate of Rs105 per kilogram (kg) in whole sale and at Rs110 per kg in retail. Similarly, white grams (big) will be sold at Rs102 and Rs107 per kg, white grams (small) at Rs 88 and Rs 92 per kg, black grams (big) at Rs110 and Rs115 per kg, black grams (small) at Rs100 and Rs105 per kg, gram pulses (big) at Rs108 and Rs113 per kg, gram pulses (small) at Rs100 and Rs105 per kg.

As Moong pulses (unwashed) will be available at Rs170 and Rs175 per kg, Maash pulses (imported, washed) at Rs213 and Rs 220 per kg, Maash pulses (imported, unwashed) at Rs175 and Rs180 per kg, lentil pulses (big) at Rs120 and Rs125 per kg, lentil pulses (small) at Rs130 and Rs135 per kg.

The new price of rice Super Basmati (new) will be Rs110 and Rs115 per kg, rice Super Basmati (old) at Rs120 and Rs135 per kg, rice broken at Rs 35 and Rs 37 per kg, sugar at Rs 80 per kg, flour bag (20 kgg) at Rs 860, milk at Rs.90 per kg and yogurt at Rs.95 per kg. Mutton will be available in Tehsil City at Rs.850 per kg while it would be sold at Rs.800 in other Tehsils of the district.

Similarly, beef will be available at Rs 400 in Tehsil City whereas it would be sold at Rs 375 per kg in other Tehsils of Faisalabad while 100-gram Roti (bread) will be sold at Rs 6, Roti Khameeri at Rs 7 and Naan at Rs 10. The rates of fruits, vegetables and poultry products will be issued by market committees on daily basis.