News about altercation in cabinet meeting rejected

(@FahadShabbir)

Provincial Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai and Spokesman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, Ajmal Wazir Thursday rejected the circulation of a news in a section of press making an impression about an altercation during cabinet meeting held here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai and Spokesman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, Ajmal Wazir Thursday rejected the circulation of a news in a section of press making an impression about an altercation during cabinet meeting held here.

Addressing a press conference at Information Center, both Shaukat Yousafzai and Ajmal Wazir said the news was totally baseless.

"The news is aired without any authenticity or confirmation and this trend is very regretful and condemnable," said Shaukat Yousafzai.

He said the news was released by a section of press and later other channels also aired it without any confirmation.

Shaukat said that the cabinet meeting held in a smooth manner and no dispute or brawl was occurred in it, as reported by press.

He also rejected the rumors about grouping in provincial cabinet. Reports about formation of groups by Senior Minister Atif Khan were also totally baseless.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has complete confidence in Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan and has also given him authority to make any induction in cabinet or remove any minister.

Shaukat said PTI leadership was also considering induction of two lady members of PTI as provincial ministers and in this regard consultation was in progress.

Both Shaukat and Ajmal Wazir stressed upon media persons to avoid airing false and baseless news. They also urged them to make confirmation before releasing any sensitive news because irresponsible journalism was not acceptable to all and also harmful for media outlets in regard with credibility standards.