News About Decrease In EOBI's Active Employers Number Rejected

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 04:32 PM

The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Wednesday rejected a news item appearing in a section of the media about a drop in the number of active staffers of the Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI), terming it 'quite misleading' and contrary to the facts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Wednesday rejected a news item appearing in a section of the media about a drop in the number of active staffers of the Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI), terming it 'quite misleading' and contrary to the facts.

"The EOBI is doing exceptionally well in the recent years and massive growth has been witnessed in the contribution collection, employers & employees registration as well as in the investment portfolio," the OP&HRD Ministry said in a statement, posted on its twitter handle.

The EOBI is an attached department of the OP&HRD.

It said the number of active employers had increased to 87,147 in 2021 from 67,645 in 2013-14, with more than 100 per cent growth in contribution collection made."The investment portfolio has grown from Rs 330 billion to Rs 375 billion in the past three years.

" It said the department was paying approximately Rs 40 billion pension to more than 400,000 pensioners annually while the rate of minimum pension had been increased twice during the last two years from Rs 5,250 to Rs 8,500 that showed its fund's strength and stability.

"The actuarial study of EOBI fund conducted last year also endorsed its financial viability for next 15-20 years which shows prudent investments were made in recent years and institution as a pension fund is well set to meet its future obligations," it added.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari condemned Dawn.com for publishing a 'misleading' and factually incorrect story.

"As usual Dawn.com with its misleading headlines and factually incorrect data. For some odd reason, they will go to any depth to mislead people against the government," he tweeted.

