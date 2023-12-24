News about delay in payment of salaries totally baseless, false: AGPR Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) A spokesperson of the Accountant General of Pakistan Revenue (AGPR) on Saturday strongly refuted the news item aired by a private news channel regarding any delay in the payment of salaries and termed it totally baseless, and false.

The spokesperson clarified that AGPR had released the pay, salaries and pension to the Christian community before Christmas while salaries of the Federal government employees other than the Christian community will be released on December 30, 2023.

It would have been appropriate for the news channel to contact the AGPR office before airing such news, but unfortunately

this was not done so, the spokesperson added.