News About Drug Use In Sadiqabad School Rebutted
Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2025 | 07:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police refuted a news broadcast by a private tv channel about the use of drugs by students of a school in the Sadiqabad area.
A police spokesman said on Friday that the Sadiqabad Police had registered a case against some accused on the request of the school administration on the charges of quarreling with a woman and threatening her.
As per the police investigation, no evidence of drug use in the school had come to light, he added. The news about drug use in the educational institution in the media and social media groups was not based on facts, he reiterated.
The accused named in the case would be arrested, the spokesman said.
